Coast Guard offloads $140M worth of narcotics linked to criminal orgs, including Tren de Aragua

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded $140.9 million worth of cocaine and marijuana on Friday at Port Everglades as a result of several interdictions, officials said.

Five interdictions in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea over the past month resulted in the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun’s crew offloading 19,055 pounds of narcotics, Coast Guard officials said Friday.

"The resulting criminal investigations are linked to substantial amounts of transnational criminal organizations and including the foreign terrorist organization, Tren de Aragua," officials said in a news release.

The interdictions occurred between April 12 and May 7. Crews spotted suspicious vessels off the coasts of Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Canary Islands.

“I'm incredibly proud of Calhoun’s role in continuing to disrupt the flow of illicit narcotics,” said Capt. Matthew Hammond, Calhoun’s commanding officer. “The Coast Guard and our partners work tirelessly to deny drug trafficking organizations access to smuggling routes bound for the United States and dismantle transnational criminal activity abroad, which threaten Americans here at home.”