Coast Guard Offloads More Than $475 Million in Illegal Narcotics in Miami Beach

The crew of the USCGC Legare offloaded an estimated $475 million dollars worth of illegal narcotic at the base Miami Beach Thursday.

Coast Guard and partner agency crews from the Netherlands seized approximately 24,700 pounds of cocaine and 3,892 pounds of marijuana in the Caribbean Sea, the agency said.

"I am proud of the crew’s continued devotion to duty that made this offload possible,” said Cdr. Jeremy M. Greenwood, commanding officer of Legare. “Through the coordinated efforts of the Legare, the LEDETs, HNLMS Groningen, CGC James, and the USS Billings crews, we significantly contributed to the counter-drug mission and the dismantling of transnational criminal organizations. The drugs seized through this coordinated effort will result in significantly fewer drug-related overdoses.”

On Thursday, USCGC Legare offloaded over $475 million in drugs at #CoastGuard Base Miami Beach.



The #drugs were confiscated by HNLMS Groningen, USS Billings, USCGC James, and USCGC Legare, & #USCG Tactical Law Enforcement Personnel.



To read more👇https://t.co/EfBynfE0Ne pic.twitter.com/QTr5DE1HdC — USCG Atlantic Area (@USCGLANTAREA) September 17, 2022