Coast Guard Offloads Over $500M in Cocaine, Marijuana at Port Everglades

Nearly 30,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana were offloaded Monday morning at Port Everglades by crew members from the United States Coast Guard.

The cutter Hamilton offloaded the drugs, with a street value of over $500 million, during an event at the port in Fort Lauderdale.

The drugs - 26,250 pounds of cocaine and 3,700 pounds of marijuana - were seized during multiple interdictions in the Pacific Ocean.