Miami Beach

Coast Guard Reportedly Searching for Migrants After Finding Vessel Near Haulover Park

By NBC 6

The United States is reportedly searching for several migrants Wednesday morning after an attempted landing near Haulover Park in Miami Beach.

Officials said they intercepted a vessel earlier in the morning, but a second vessel may have been located as well near the park in the 10800 block of Collins Avenue.

Border Patrol units are also at the scene, with officials not releasing the country of origin of the migrants.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachU.S. Coast Guardmigrants
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us