United States Coast Guard crews have rescued two people from a downed airplane in the water near Key West.

The agency tweeted that the people were safely hoisted to safety Monday morning by a helicopter crew.

Both people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical assessment.

No additional details were immediately available.