Coast Guard Rescues 9 People After Boat Overturns Off Key West

A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued nine people from the water after their pontoon overturned off Key West on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said a good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of the overturned pontoon near Boca Chica Channel.

A report from the USCG says nine people were rescued without lifejackets on and taken ashore to Boca Chica at approximately 1:45 p.m.

“Life jackets help save lives, thankfully in this case our crew quickly arrived on scene and rescued all people from the water who weren't wearing life jackets,” said Petty Officer at Key West station. “We remind mariners to wear a life jacket, check the weather before going out, tell someone where you are going and when you'll be back, ensure your safety gear is up to date, and have a registered emergency position indicator radio beacon on board.”

There were no reported injuries, and all nine people were rescued safely.