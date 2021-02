The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four men after their boat capsized Saturday near Miami.

The Coast Guard received a report from a Miami-Dade County dispatcher about the men sitting on the 19-foot capsized vessel near Fowey Rocks Lighthouse just east of Biscayne Bay. It posted video of the rescue.

#BreakingNews The @USCG Station Miami Beach crew assisted 4 men after their 19-foot vessel capsized near Fowey Rocks Lighthouse. The small boat crew embarked the men & safely transported them to Dinner Key Marina with no medical concerns.

The men were were uninjured and taken to Miami by the Coast Guard. Arrangements were being made to recover the boat.