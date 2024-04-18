Coast Guard rescues pregnant passenger from Disney cruise off Puerto Rico

Video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows a pregnant woman being rescued from a Disney Fantasy cruise ship Monday off the coast of Puerto Rico.

Coast Guard officials said the cruise requested medevac assistance after the 35-year-old passenger from the United States was experiencing unspecified health complications and needed advanced medical care.

The video, shared Tuesday, showed a Coast Guard aircrew deploy a rescue swimmer aboard the cruise ship, which was 180 miles northwest of Aguadilla.

The woman was transported to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, then to Centro Medico Hospital for care.

“Our crew was able to quickly, safely, and efficiently execute a long-range MEDEVAC for the patient to receive the higher level of care she required,” said Lt. Cmdr. Todd Stephens. “This case demonstrates the value of good crew resource management and the capabilities of our Jayhawk helicopter.”