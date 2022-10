Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Hollywood Police Department were involved in a search Sunday for a diver who went missing.

Hollywood Fire Rescue said the diver went out around 8:30 a.m. in the area near the 3500 block of South Ocean Drive and has not been seen since.

Members of the Coast Guard used boats and helicopters and received assistance from both Hollywood Police and Hollywood Fire Rescue in the search efforts, but the man has still not been found.