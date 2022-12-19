Coast Guard Searching for 9 Cubans After Boat Capsizes Off Lake Worth Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching for nine Cubans who were believed to be in the ocean after their boat capsized Sunday morning off Lake Worth Beach.

The search began after a good Samaritan rescued a person from the water Sunday afternoon.

The survivor said he and nine others had left Cuba on Dec. 10 before the vessel capsized early Sunday morning.

#BreakingNews @USCG crews are searching for 9 people in the water after a good Sam rescued a person Sunday, at approx 3:30 p.m. off Lake Worth Beach. The survivor reported he and 9 others left Cuba on Dec. 10, & the vessel capsized early Sunday morning. #SAR @USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/jKbaZlU9Dd — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 19, 2022

The incident comes as Coast Guard officials said they've intercepted a large amount of Cuban migrants in recent weeks.

Since October 1, some 3,450 migrants have been intercepted by the Coast Guard, compared to 6,182 migrants in the previous fiscal year.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard announced that 82 Cubans had been repatriated. On Friday, 164 were repatriated to Cuba, officials said.

#Breaking @USCG Cutter Charles David Jr.'s crew repatriated 82 Cuban, Sun.



"USCG, partner agency crews are out in full force off the Florida coast doing our best to stop illegal migration at sea. Use legal means of coming to the U.S." Coast Guard Lt. J.G. Fujimoto said in a statement.