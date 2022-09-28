Coast Guard Searching for Migrants After Vessel Sinks Off Stock Island

The Coast Guard initiated a search-and-rescue operation Wednesday after a vessel with migrants on board sank off the Florida Keys due to severe weather.

U.S. Border Patrol responded to a migrant landing on Stock Island, officials said.

Four Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank, officials said.

The Coast Guard is searching for at least 23 more people.

Further details were not available.

Hurricane Ian skirted the Florida Keys Tuesday night, bringing major flooding and powerful wind gusts that downed trees and knocked out power to thousands of residents.