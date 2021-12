Rescue crews are searching for a missing man who was last seen at the Miami Marine Stadium.

Joustin Chavez, 26, was last seen by his sister boarding a vessel at the Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key.

Chavez is 5'7 and 160 lbs and wearing a navy blue polo shirt and black/blue shorts.

United States Coast Guard air and surface crews are searching for Chavez along with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sector Miami at 305-535-4472.