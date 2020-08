The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies were searching for a paddleboarder who went missing near Key Biscayne Friday.

The 57-year-old man was reported missing by his wife around 10:30 a.m., Coast Guard officials said.

#HappeningNow @USCG Station Miami Beach, @MiamiDadeFire & @CBPAMO rescue crews are searching the ICW of Key Biscayne for a missing 57-YOM paddleboader after the his wife reported him missing around 10:30 a.m. If you have any info please call Sector Miami @ 305-535-4472 #SAR pic.twitter.com/NtTRyz01dT — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 21, 2020

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Customs and border Protection were assisting in the search.