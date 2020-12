The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue vessel between the Bahamas and South Florida.

Twenty passengers are aboard the vessel, the Coast Guard said, which was heading to Lake Worth, Fla. from Bimini, Bahamas.

Crews received a report Tuesday that the blue-and-white, 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabbin vessel "did not arrive as expected" in South Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard District Seven Command Center at 305-415-6800.