Coast Guard Find Small Plane That Crashed in Waters Off Boynton Beach

The United States Coast Guard continued to search early Monday for a small plane that reportedly crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off of the South Florida coast before eventually finding it.

Petty Officer Jose Hernandez told news outlets that the agency received a call around 8 p.m. Sunday regarding the Piper PA-28 Cherokee plane.

“The person who called in the report said the plane was sinking. But so far, we have not found the plane,” Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Coast Guard 7th District Southeast office in Miami told news outlets.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Coast Guard officials said they had recovered the plane. One person was on board with searchers looking for a 24-year-old man who was on the plane.

The plane was flying from Palm Beach County Park Airport to Merritt Island Airport, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north, officials said.

A Coast Guard helicopter, cutter and small boat were searching the water for any survivors.

No additional updates were available early Monday.