Coast Guard Suspends Search for 10 Missing Cuban Migrants Near Key West

The Coast Guard suspended its search for 10 missing Cuban migrants approximately 16 miles south of Key West, Saturday, pending the development of new information.

Air and surface asset personnel from the Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Customs and Border Protection and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission conducted multiple search patterns for more than 123 hours -- covering approximately 8,864 square miles.

While on routine patrol, the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute crew spotted multiple people in the water and alerted Sector Key West watchstanders, Thursday, at approximately 1 p.m.

The eight survivors reported they left Puerto de Mariel, Cuba, Sunday, and capsized sometime Wednesday evening and that there were still 10 people missing in the water. Two others that were recovered were deceased.

"The Coast Guard, partner Department of Defense and local agency crews searched continuously the past three days to locate the missing 10 people," said the Commander of Sector Key West, Captain Adam Chamie. "The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made after careful consideration of all the facts. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy."