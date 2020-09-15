Florida

Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Diver Off Gulf Coast of Florida

Eddy Brunt II was diving with friends when he disappeared about seven miles off of Anclote Key in the Gulf of Mexico, the agency said in a news release

By Associated Press

The search for a 42-year-old diver who had been missing since Saturday has been suspended, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Eddy Brunt II was diving with friends when he disappeared about seven miles (11 kilometers) off of Anclote Key in the Gulf of Mexico, the agency said in a news release.

Brunt's friends called the Coast Guard for help. Crews from the Coast Guard, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and divers from the fishing charter boat Fat Cat, searched for some 43 hours.

“It is only after the Coast Guard, FWC, and local partner agencies saturated every possible area that we must make this call,” said Capt. Matt Thompson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Brunt’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

