Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Migrant Near Islamorada

The search for a missing migrant has been suspended by the U.S. Coast Guard after a migrant vessel capsized near Islamorada, leaving people in the water.
USCG received a call at 9 a.m. on Friday, regarding the illegal migrant venture that happened off the coast of Overseas Highway, near a restaurant called Bud N' Mary's Marina.
After the rescue, 20 migrants were placed in USCG custody, four reportedly made landfall, and one was reported missing, according to USCG.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted the USCG with the search for the missing migrant.