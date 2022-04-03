Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Migrants After Boat Capsized in Florida Keys

The Coast Guard suspended the search for the possible people missing at sea after a boat carrying an unknown number of Cuban migrants capsized in the Florida Keys, pending new information.

One person died, and six survivors were rescued and brought to the Lower Keys Medical Center to be treated for symptoms of dehydration and hyperthermia. They were then transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers for further investigation.

The survivors reported that there were additional people missing and a search and rescue for possible missing migrants went underway Friday, officials said.

A South Florida man saw the photo and shared it with family back in Cuba who told him that 19 people, including his brother, had left the island on the boat.

The man went to local hospitals where survivors were taken to search for answers and called authorities, but he hasn't been able to confirm the status of his brother.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of those lost at sea,” said Chief Warrant Officer Jamey Kinney, Coast Guard Sector Key West search and rescue mission coordinator. “The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies exhaustively worked together on this search. Unfortunately, we have come to the most difficult time in any search and rescue case and that is the point at which we decide when to suspend the search.”

Coast Guard cutter crews began searching at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday and searched more than 395 square miles.

#BreakingNews: Miami Sector #BorderPatrol agents along with @CBPAMORegDirSE, @USCGSoutheast & local partners rescued six migrants from #Cuba from an overturned vessel in the Florida Keys. During the search, one person was found deceased. Search & rescue efforts are still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/gjJLc9aPay — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) April 1, 2022

The incident is just the latest involving migrants in the Florida Keys in recent months.

Last month, about 140 Haitian migrants came ashore on Summerland Key, about 20 miles up the highway from Key West.

Earlier in March, a wooden boat carrying hundreds of migrants grounded in shallow water off Key Largo, and 163 people swam ashore near the Ocean Reef Club.

Another boat carrying 176 Haitians was stopped in January just off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

