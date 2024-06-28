Coast Guard suspends search for missing South Florida paddleboarder

The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a South Florida paddleboarder who went missing in Key Biscayne earlier this week.

Officials said late Thursday that the search for Luciano Mercenari was suspended "pending new information." They did not give further details.

"Suspending an active search and rescue case is never an easy decision, and so it is with heavy hearts that we offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Mercenari’s family and friends,” said Capt. Cederholm of the Coast Guard.

Mercenari, 29, was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Monday near Cape Florida on Pines Canal in Key Biscayne, Coast Guard officials said.

His paddleboard and dry bag were found days later between eight and 11 miles offshore between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, according to the Coast Guard.