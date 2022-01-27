Coast Guard to Give Update on Search for 38 Missing From Capsized Boat Off Florida

The Coast Guard continued to search with planes and ships Thursday for 38 people missing off the coast of Florida, five days after a suspected human smuggling boat capsized in a storm.

The accident killed at least one person, left a single known survivor and has prompted U.S. authorities to launch a criminal investigation.

Coast Guard and Homeland Security officials were expected to give an update on the search efforts and investigation Thursday afternoon.

Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian said the survivor told rescuers that the boat capsized Saturday evening shortly after sailing from the Bahamas into a storm.

The Coast Guard was alerted Tuesday morning after the crew of a merchant vessel spotted the man sitting alone on the overturned hull of the 25-foot boat.

He was taken to a hospital with symptoms of dehydration and sun exposure and turned over to Homeland Security officials, who said he is conscious and lucid.

Crews searched around the clock, extrapolating from where the wreck was spotted about 40 miles off Fort Pierce.

By Wednesday morning, crews on at least four ships and five aircraft scanned a vast area about the size of New Jersey, Burdian said.

"With every moment that passes, it becomes much more dire and more unlikely” that survivors will be found, Burdian said.