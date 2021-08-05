Coast Guard Offloads More Than $1.4B Worth of Narcotics at Port Everglades

Thursday is record setting day at Port Everglades with the United States Coast Guard offloading a major seizure of narcotics.

The agency offloaded over 61,000 pounds worth of cocaine and marijuana at the Fort Lauderdale port Thursday morning following a three month patrol.

“Interdicting these drugs ensure that the seas remain open for legitimate, peaceful purposes," said USCG Vice Admiral Steven Poulin.

Officials say the narcotics have a street value of over $1.4 billion, making it the largest offload in Coast Guard history according to a news release from the USGC.

The narcotics were captured in seizures along the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea in recent weeks, namely off the coasts of Panama and Columbia.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"It just shows how much work still needs to be done. The fact that this is done in only three months, it just shows that we’re doing our jobs there’s still a lot more to be done," said USGC Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Centerno.

Coast Guard officials said weather conditions and the pandemic made this mission more challenging than previous ones.