Coast Guard to Offload Over $228 Million Worth of Cocaine, Marijuana at Port Everglades

Coast Guard crews will offload over 28,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana Thursday morning at a South Florida port.

Officials say the drugs, worth more than $228 million in street value, will be offloaded at Port Everglades during the event.

The drugs were captured during several interdictions in both the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean during recent operations.

No information was released on arrests made during the operations, which captured 11,500 pounds of cocaine and 17,000 pounds of marijuana.