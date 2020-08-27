Broward

Coast Guard to Offload Over $228 Million Worth of Cocaine, Marijuana at Port Everglades

The drugs were captured during several interdictions in both the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean

Coast Guard 2
Fireman Taylor Bacon/U.S. Coast Guard

Coast Guard crews will offload over 28,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana Thursday morning at a South Florida port.

Officials say the drugs, worth more than $228 million in street value, will be offloaded at Port Everglades during the event.

The drugs were captured during several interdictions in both the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean during recent operations.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know – Inter Miami Joins Sports Team Boycotts, Coronavirus Found on South Florida Surfaces

Bahamas 8 hours ago

Attorney Speaks Out as Families Demand Answers Months After Deadly Boat Crash

No information was released on arrests made during the operations, which captured 11,500 pounds of cocaine and 17,000 pounds of marijuana.

This article tagged under:

BrowardCoast GuardPort Everglades
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us