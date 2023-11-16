Coast Guard urges South Florida boaters to use caution amid rough conditions

The U.S. Goast Guard was urging South Florida boaters to use caution Thursday after nasty weather was causing rough conditions on local waters.

Coast Guard officials said they responded to at least four incidents of mariners in distress Thursday morning.

⚠️@uscgsoutheast #SAR crews responded to 4 cases of mariners in distress due to marine conditions Thu. morning. Rough seas will continue across the local waters through Thursday, and we urge mariners to check the weather for small craft advisories.



The incidents involved vessels being swept away or losing anchors in the rough seas, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Officials urged boaters to pay attention to small craft advisories as the choppy conditions were expected through Thursday night.