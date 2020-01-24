Coast Guard Working to Keep South Florida’s Waters Safe During Super Bowl LIV

The U.S. Coast Guard is working to keep South Florida's waters safe during Super Bowl LIV.

Tight security will be a top priority from Hard Rock Stadium to Biscayne Bay, where the Coast Guard is enforcing a special security zone on the water, as more nautical traffic is expected.

"Preparation for the Super Bowl has been an all hands on deck evolution,” Capt. JoAnn Burdian said at a news conference Friday.

Coast Guard marine units are joining forces with local police and firefighters, plus Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers in a targeted effort near Bayfront Park for Super Bowl week. They're zeroing in on boat traffic from Brickell Key to the Venetian Causeway.

"This is the way we do things here to make sure our boating public is safe and secure every single day," Burdian said.

The goal is to keep traffic moving through the security zone at a consistent, slow, safe rate of speed, to make sure that the events happening at Bayside are secure and that boaters remain safe, Burdian said.

Boats will be required to travel at steady speeds without slowing down, stopping or anchoring except in case of emergency.

"If you do stop in the zone, expect to be challenged by a law enforcement agency to determine what the purpose is for you stopping in the zone," Burdian said. "If you become disabled, we’ll escort you out of the zone so you can get help outside of that security zone.”