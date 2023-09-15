Cocaine cookies, kidnapping, and murder: How police arrested man in Miami squatter home killing

Days after a man was found murdered in a northeast Miami home occupied by squatters, another man arrested on unrelated charges has been charged in the killing.

On Friday, 45-year-old Larry March went before a judge for the second time this week to face a second-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting Lamont Ferguson multiple times on Sunday.

Miami-Dade Corrections Larry March

Ferguson's body was discovered by City of Miami Police officers who responded to a home along Northeast 77th Street near 5th Avenue. The home owner told NBC6 her property had been invaded by squatters.

"Someone broke into the house, they changed the locks and they stayed there like they owned the property. We called the police, we made a report and the police told us not to do anything, to stay away from the property because they need to investigate,” said Maria Escandell, the home owner.

Records show police arrested March on Wednesday during a traffic stop in Doral. Officials found him fidgetting, unsteady, and with cocaine cookies inside the car, according to an arrest affidavit. A gun and a machete was also found.

March was taken into custody after the car search. On Thursday, while March was in custody, his girlfriend told police he kidnapped and punched her several times earlier in the day on Wednesday.

“He wants to look through her phone. And then he became agitated after seeing text messages from other people and then he starts attacking her. She’s scared for her life. Pulls out a gun waves it at her direction, says 'tell me the truth,'” said a state attorney as she described the allegations.

The girlfriend managed to escape and get to safety.

On Thursday, March went before a judge to face kidnapping, battery, and cocaine charges. In the meantime, police were analyzing the gun found inside his car.

His girlfriend also told police she was present during Sunday's murder of Ferguson and stated March shot the victim four to five times and they all fled the scene.

On Friday, March went before a judge for the second time after police said the murder weapon for Sunday’s killing, was found inside his car.

March has been denied bond.