Coconut Creek High student arrested for bringing gun on first day of school

A Coconut Creek High School student was arrested for bring a gun on the first day of classes following the summer break, authorities said.

Coconut Creek Police officials said they were called to the school around 1:15 p.m. Monday after the student had been detained with the firearm.

The 15-year-old had shown the gun to another student, school security was notified, and the gun was found in the teen's backpack, officials said.

Police said it was a 9mm Glock pistol, but didn't say whether it was loaded.

The teen now faces charges ncluding carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by someone under 18, and causing a school lockdown.

In a message Monday, the school's principal notified parents and guardians of the incident.

"I want to assure you this incident did not involve any threats toward our school and all students and staff are safe," the message read. "The student involved was arrested by law enforcement and will face appropriate school disciplinary measures."