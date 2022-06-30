Coconut Creek Man Accused of Beating Wife, Abusing Three Kids

A domestic dispute over alleged infidelity has a Coconut Creek man facing battery and aggravated child abuse charges.

Adrian Barbosa, 35, was arrested Tuesday after getting into an argument with his wife that also involved their son and two daughters, police said.

According to the arrest report, Barbosa slapped, punched and dragged his 32-year-old wife by her hair across the floor of their home during their fight. He choked her until she passed out and also threw a makeup box and other household items at her during the dispute.

She managed to get outside their home with their young children and called her mother to come get them, the report stated.

BSO

One of the children called 911 but when police arrived at about 10:15 p.m., the wife played down the violence saying it was just a verbal argument. She eventually went back inside, and the fighting resumed, police said.

When the children went back inside to gather a few belongings, Barbosa slapped his son on the back of his head several times, slapped one daughter’s face and spit on the other daughter, police were told.

Barbosa slammed the front door refusing to respond to their commands to come out, officers said.

His wife told police Barbosa “had a gun” so backup officers were called in while the wife and children went to Northwest Medical Center in Margate to be treated and interviewed, the report stated.

Barbosa was ultimately arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation, three counts of aggravated child abuse, and resisting police without violence, records show.

He was released from the Broward County Jail at 4 a.m. Thursday on bonds totaling $4,000.