Coconut Creek Man Accused of Defrauding Car Dealers with Fake Checks Worth a Half-Billion

A 23-year-old Coconut Creek man is accused of running a sophisticated scheme that involved writing fake checks, depositing them into different bank accounts, and then withdrawing as much money as he could before the checks bounced.

The bank accounts were opened beginning in February using other people’s identities, but Jahmauri Horace Veitch had debit cards sent to him so he could access whatever false checks he deposited into those accounts, according to the arrest report.

In March, Veitch deposited six fake checks from three Broward car dealerships totaling nearly $573,957, the report stated.

Before the counterfeit checks were returned to the banks, some of the money was withdrawn from the accounts via ATMs, Zelle cash transfers, and debit card transactions at the Hard Rock Casino, investigators said.

Surveillance pictures from the banks appeared to show Veitch in a gray Hyundai depositing some fake checks into ATMs.

Veitch was arrested early Wednesday on charges that included grand theft over $100,000 and fraud.

At Veitch’s first court appearance Wednesday afternoon, Broward assistant state attorney Eric Linder pointed out that Veitch was arrested two years ago for buying clothing with a counterfeit $100 bill then returning the clothes in exchange for real money.

“At the time of this incident he was out [of jail for] a felony for passing forged notes and petit theft in 2020,” Linder said.

Public defender Hector Romero countered Veitch was unaware of the allegations against him.

“He seemed taken aback,” Romero said. “He doesn’t know anything about this.”

Veitch remained in the Broward County Jail Thursday on bonds totaling $45,000.

Meanwhile, alleged accomplice, Noah Marley Alcin-Ocana, 22, was arrested Sept. 22 for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He also had several outstanding arrest warrants for similar fraud charges, records show.

Alcin-Ocana was released from jail two days later on bonds totaling $10,100.