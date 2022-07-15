Coconut Creek Police Officer Charged with Fraudulent Use of His Authority

A 41-year-old Coconut Creek Police officer surrendered at the Broward County Jail after being accused of abusing his authority.

Scott Hysell is charged with fraudulent use of identification of a person over 60 without their consent and accessing computer files without authorization, court records show.

Broward Sheriff's Office

He is accused of doing a background check last October on a man who was not under any known investigation.

According to a police report, Hysell used his police authority to access the Criminal Justice Information System for personal gain.

He allegedly accessed the man’s background information after seeing the man with the adult daughter of the man’s girlfriend who were seeking to identify and meet the girlfriend’s granddaughter.

Hysell then used his police authority to enter a gated community and visit the man’s home, the report stated.

The man – whose name was redacted from the police report – visited the Coconut Creek Police Department Oct. 16 to report the suspicious behavior. The man and a witness gave sworn statements that he feared retaliation for reporting the incident, according to court documents.

Hysell surrendered at the jail July 7, posted a $7,500 bond, and was released about five hours later that day, records show.

He was hired in 2013 as a records clerk and became a public service aide before becoming an officer.

Hysell is on unpaid administrative leave, according to police spokesman Scotty Leamon.