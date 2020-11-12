coronavirus

Coconut Grove Arts Festival Canceled for 2021, Vows Return in 2022

The CGAF joins a growing list of events in the area, including Art Basel, to be canceled in 2020 and 2021

Yet another popular South Florida event will not be taking place next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival, scheduled for February 13th-15th, 2021, was canceled Thursday. The event is still scheduled to take place in 2022.

“We’ve been hosting this iconic event for 57 years and we’re looking forward not only to our 58th festival year in 2022, but for many years beyond, too,” said CGAF President Monty Trainer.

Organizers said holding the large-scale group gathering during the pandemic would “neither be in the interest of the health of the community nor the thousands of visitors and participants who would attend.”

The CGAF joins a growing list of events in the area, including Art Basel, to be canceled in 2020 and 2021.

