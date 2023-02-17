Coconut Grove Arts Festival: What to Know Before You Go

The 59th Coconut Grove Arts Festival takes place this weekend and NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 are once again proud sponsors. What started in 1963 in an effort to help fund year-round arts programs has become a global event with both artists and attendees coming from across the globe.

The event, which runs from Saturday to Monday, will have hundreds of booths selling pieces of art, jewelry and more for the entire family.

Here's a breakdown of what you need to know if you're heading to the festival this year.

Hours

The CGAF runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. The event will be held rain or shine.

Tickets

Admission is $30 per person per day when purchased at the site. Children ages 12 and under get in free. Discounted tickets for veterans and residents of Coconut Grove and packages are also available for purchase. Ticket booths are placed at various locations across the festival route.

Location

The CGAF starts near the intersection of McFarland Road and Bayshore Drive and continues east to Pan American Road.

Coconut Grove Art sFestival

Parking

If you're driving to the CGAF, parking garages are located along Virginia Street and Grand Avenue. With the large crowd expected to attend, ride sharing services are highly recommended.

Food and Beverages

The Food Village is located in the center of the festival route at Myers Park and will have something for every person's palate. Coolers are not allowed in the event.

What's Allowed and Not Allowed to Bring In

Strollers are allowed to be brought in to the CGAF as well as service animals. However, event organizers encourage you to leave your pets at home.

Other prohibited items include weapons, skateboards, roller blades, bicycles, scooters, large signs and placards. Unauthorized drones are not allowed to fly over the evnet.

For more information on the CGAF, click on this link.