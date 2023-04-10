Coconut Grove Man, 70, Arrested for Arson and Attempted Murder in Multi-Unit Fire

A Coconut Grove man was arrested on arson and attempted murder charges in connection with a fire in Coconut Grove that displaced six adults and one child in Coconut Grove over the weekend, officials said.

The suspect, 70-year-old Nelson Granado, is accused of two counts of premeditated attempted murder and two counts of arson in the first degree, an arrest report said.

Nelson Granado

The fire broke out just after 5:15 a.m. Saturday at 3040 Southwest 27th Lane.

On arrival, crews found a single-story garden style residential apartment with heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the apartments.

According to the arrest report, in the last few months, Granado had allegedly made several death threats to his wife and son,.

On the night of the incident, the arrest report states Granado allegedly asked his wife for a bottle of rubbing alcohol, then left the room as his wife went to sleep.

She later stated that she was abruptly woken up by Granado's son telling her to get out of the house, the arrest report said.

The son told police he saw flames coming from his bedroom and his mattress was on fire. In fear for his life, he said that as Granado ran out of the burning apartment, he threw a wooden stick and incapacitated him while he ran back inside to help Granado's wife, the arrest report said.

The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue responded to the scene. Within 20 minutes, the fire was under control and contained to the original unit.

Police said Granado waived his constitutional rights and agreed to speak to authorities without his attorney present.

According to the arrest report, Granado denied ever setting the home on fire and said he was allegedly outside smoking and listening to music when his son ran out of the residence and attacked him.

He also told police his wife and son were conspiring against him and alleged she was unfaithful.

Granado was arrested and bond is set at $40,000.