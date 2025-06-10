‘Coffee and Conversation' in Wilton Manors a crucial source of connection for LGBTQ+ seniors

Every Tuesday morning, the Pride Center at Equality Park buzzes with laughter and warm hellos. It’s part of a weekly event called “Coffee and Conversation,” and for many LGBTQ+ seniors in Broward County, it’s more than just a social hour — it’s a sanctuary.

“Everybody is different and everybody has a story,” said Douglas Kent, who has been attending the gathering for a decade.

Hosted by The Pride Center, “Coffee and Conversation” serves LGBTQ+ “active agers” — a term used to describe older adults who are still active and engaged.

Participants arrive with shared histories shaped by a time when being openly LGBTQ+ came with serious risks.

Many, like Kent, remember a world where same-sex marriage was illegal, and public affection was dangerous.

“Everything was very secretive,” Kent added. “You couldn’t be yourself because of discrimination, harassment — and I could have possibly lost my job.”

The weekly event creates a space where no one has to explain themselves, hide who they are, or “come out” again.

“It was a way of meeting new people and socializing,” said Phil Prentice, a 95-year-old "Active Ager." “At my age, I don’t go to bars, so I didn’t have any other opportunities other than this.”

The Pride Center says the event is the largest of its kind in the United States — and for many, it's a crucial source of connection.

“For many of them, this is their only time to be in a totally queer environment,” said Robert Boo, CEO of The Pride Center. “It’s a time they get to socialize, because isolation and loneliness is rampant within the elder community.”

Beyond companionship, the gathering also connects seniors with essential resources and services in the community.

“They also learn about all of the things offered in the center, in the community and other organizations,” Boo said.

Saalik Cuevas, has been coming to the meet-ups for about 13 years, and said he’s grateful to have found such a supportive space after moving to Florida from New York.

“I’m so happy we moved to a part of Florida where this exists,” he said. “This is a voice.”

To learn more about the program, head to: https://pridecenterflorida.org/active-aging/