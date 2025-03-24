Coffee, Chocolate & Culture Expo helps businesses grow in Miramar

The City of Miramar is preparing for a vibrant and flavorful weekend festival, emphasizing on coffee, chocolate, and culture.

Event Organizer Cliff Conliffe shared details about the lineup, which promises to be filled with family-friendly entertainment.

“We’ll have performers, a stage outside, a marketplace of vendors, food trucks, a car show, and roller skating,” Conliffe said.

The festival is rooted in an initiative that began during a visit by officials from Miramar’s sister city in Belize.

“We had a lot of delegations visit us who talked about their cacao,” said event organizer Paul Njoroge. “Our director thought, 'Wait, we need to see how we can merge these different cultures with our foreign trade zone.' That idea transformed into this event: Coffee, Chocolate, and Culture.”

Now in its second year, the three-day festival is organized by the City of Miramar’s Department of Economic Development and Housing and aims to support local businesses in navigating today’s complex economic landscape.

Njoroge emphasized the value of the festival for small business owners, saying, “From import-export to leveraging AI and marketing, we go deep into how we can help small businesses grow.”

The festival also serves as a platform for business owners to forge connections. Njoroge also highlighted a successful outcome from last year.

“We want businesses to come out making deals,” said Njoroge. “For example, one vendor who sold popcorn ended up with her product in a hotel by the end of the day.”

In addition to the business-focused elements, the community is invited to explore a rich variety of coffee and chocolate from local and international companies along with a host of events and educational platforms for kids.

“We have amazing cultures that will be highlighted at this event,” Njoroge said.

Some global companies participating in the festival come from countries like Belize, El Salvador, Haiti, Cameroon and South Africa.

The three-day event begins Friday, for more information visit: https://www.miramarfl.gov/Events/Coffee-Chocolate-Culture-Expo