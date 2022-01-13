Cold Air Moves into South Florida Thursday Night Leading to Sunny, Cool Friday

Strong northwesterly winds will bring cold air into South Florida tonight. Expect clear skies and a low of 56° in Miami with western suburbs in the lower 50s.

We’ll have bright sunshine all day Friday with a pleasant but cooler high of 73°.

With lighter winds on Saturday morning, lows will drop to 54° with suburbs in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be warm & windy with rain and possibly some strong afternoon storms with an even stronger cold front.

It will be bright and sunny Monday and Tuesday with lows on Tuesday morning in the lower 50s and suburbs in the mid 40s.