Cold Could Mean Falling Iguanas, National Weather Service in Miami Says

"They may fall from trees, but they are not dead," the NWS said

Iguanas don’t like cold weather and are known to fall out of trees when the temps dip.

The National Weather Service in Miami is warning residents about the possibility of falling iguanas thanks to cold temperatures.

"This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr!" the NSW tweeted Tuesday.

The cold-blooded animals can slow down or become immobile when temperatures dip into the 40s, and are known to drop out of trees.

"They may fall from trees, but they are not dead," the NWS said.

