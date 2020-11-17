first alert weather

Cold Front Arriving Brings Showers Tuesday, Drop in Temperatures Later in Week

The front should be south of us by Tuesday evening, effectively shutting down most of the showers

NBC Universal, Inc.

Much of South Florida could be dodging raindrops Tuesday, but the wet weather will give way to a more beautiful forecast in the coming days.

A cold front is pushing across South Florida Tuesday and you'll feel the changes. Look for scattered showers and a possible storm with winds picking up too. The front should be south of us by Tuesday evening, effectively shutting down most of the showers.

Local

News You Should Know 59 mins ago

6 Things to Know: Miami-Dade Inaugurating Historic New Mayor, What Customers Say About Service in Pandemic

Florida 21 mins ago

Southwest Florida TV Reporter Dies After Weekend Motorcycle Crash

South Florida will turn windy, cooler and drier and should stay locked into this pattern for most of the week. Highs will struggle to hit 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday before seeing them return late week and into the weekend. 

With much of South Florida staying windy this week, marine conditions will be tough to deal with. A high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory will be in play through Friday evening.

In addition, we are dealing with minor King Tide flooding. This will be enhanced with our gusty northeast winds. Minor saltwater flooding is expected near the coast all week, especially around high tide.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us