Cold Front Brings Drop in Temperatures Friday Across South Florida

It feels like a whole new season Friday across South Florida thanks to the arrival of our latest cold front that brought a slight drop in temperatures.

The cold front has done its thing and we are feeling some fantastic numbers early on Friday. Most of South Florida is starting off the day with temperatures in the low to mid-60s, the coolest weather since mid to late October.

You'll notice a north breeze and low humidity too with no rain expected.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Saturday looks mostly good and warmer with clouds increasing. Rain moves in late with better chances for showers as you head south. This trend continues this weekend with Sunday looking like a rainy, indoor day. Highs will cool down just a touch with high in the low 80s.

We stay a bit unsettled early next week and then slowly dry out and warm back to the mid-80s with some humidity too.