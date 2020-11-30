Cold Front Expected to Bring Showers, Drop in Temps to South Florida Monday

The most robust cold front of the season is set to arrive in South Florida Monday, setting the stage for a stretch of nice weather mid-week.

Before its arrival, southwest winds will push temperatures into the lower and middle 80s for early afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies. Shower and thunderstorm opportunities will arrive as the front moves in late-day. The bulk of the evening and overnight will be breezy and cooler with lows settling around 60.

Following the cold front, Tuesday will yield increasing sunshine as cool air continues to spill across the region. After early morning lows level off near 60, afternoon highs will struggle to reach 70.

Wednesday will be just as nice, but a bit cooler in the morning. As skies remain clear and winds turn light, look for morning lows to drop into the lower 50s before rebounding to the lower 70s later in the day. It is not out of the question that some western areas may briefly dip into the upper 40s.

These early lows and afternoon highs mid-week are unlike anything experienced in the area since late February and early March of 2020.

A warming trend rounds out the week with a chance for showers returning by the following weekend as highs near 80 yet again.