Cold Front Leaves Chilly Weather Behind for Valentine's Day in South Florida

The breeze will be with us as well, making it feel quite cool all day as highs struggle to hit the low-70s. 

Our cold front has pushed through, and you'll notice immediately with temperatures close to 20 degrees cooler to start the day Monday vs Sunday morning.

This puts most of us firmly into the mid-50s.

Winds will remain gusty as they make their turn to the east tonight through Wednesday.

The warmup will be quick. In fact, overnight temperatures will return to the upper-60s by midweek with highs back to the upper-70s.

You'll notice the humidity returning by midweek as well allowing scattered showers to return. 

Winds will finally calm down by the weekend. Look for just an isolated shower or two with morning numbers back to about 70 degrees with warm afternoon numbers pushing into the low-80s.

