Cold Morning Sticks Around Thursday in South Florida Before Weekend Warmup

A big warming trend kicks into high gear Friday and into the weekend as highs return to 80 degrees

South Florida is still feeling the chill Thursday morning with lows reaching points they haven't in months - but the cold weather won't be sticking around for that much longer.

The area had another crisp start to the day Thursday with widespread 40s once again - even 50s down through the Keys. For many of us, this is the coolest weather we've seen since January and February of this year.

For many, the lighter winds made the morning a little more tolerable. Look for a perfect Thursday afternoon as highs hit 70 with bright sunshine.

A big warming trend kicks into high gear Friday and into the weekend as highs return to 80 and lows approach 70. You may notice a little more humidity too, but don't expect much more than an isolated shower.

Our next front hits Monday with highs returning to the low-70s and lows dropping back to the 50s by Tuesday morning.

