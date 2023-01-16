Miami-Dade

Cold Start to Week Across South Florida Before Warm Temperatures Make a Return

Our warming trend continues all week with morning 50s and afternoon 80s expected as early as Wednesday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida is starting the week quite cold Monday before the temperatures will rise in the coming days.

Monday morning is now the third morning in a row featuring widespread 40s. Keep in mind the average low in Miami on this date is 61 degrees.

With sunshine, light winds and low humidity locked in, look for temperatures to race into the low to mid-70s by the afternoon.

Our warming trend continues all week with morning 50s and afternoon 80s expected as early as Wednesday. The warming trend doesn't stop Wednesday.

We are looking morning temperatures near 70 with afternoon mid-80s by Sunday. We stay dry all week and weekend long. 

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeBrowardfirst alert weather
