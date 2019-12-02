Cold Weather Advisory in Broward After Latest Front Arrives

Broward County has issued a one-day Cold Weather Emergency beginning Monday evening until Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to dip in the upper 30s to low 40s with wind chill in Broward County. The advisory begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday and ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

People who are homeless should report to pickup locations no later than 6:30 p.m. for transportation or access to issued "cold-night" shelters:

City/Shelter

Pompano Beach

Northeast Transit Center - Corner of Martin Luther King Blvd. & Dixie Hwy.(Pickup Location Only)

Fort Lauderdale

Salvation Army - 1445 West Broward Boulevard

(Shelter and Pickup Location)

Hollywood

Broward Outreach Center - 2056 Scott Street

(Shelter Location)

The Miami Rescue Mission at 2020 NW First Avenue in Miami is also open for those seeking shelter during the cold snap.

Tuesday’s highs will struggle to get out of the upper 60s. The rest of the work week and even into the weekend looks bright, dry and comfortable with highs slowly getting back to the upper 70s by the weekend.

