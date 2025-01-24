Cold weather shelters open to house most vulnerable population as temps drop in South Florida

Cold weather shelters are preparing to house as many homeless people as possible as temperatures continue to drop in South Florida.

Sean Cononie, the founder of the Homeless Voice, went out Thursday night with his team to help make the night a little less unbearable for those without a home.

“We try to give them everything they need to stay warm – if you don’t, it’s not going to be good for them,” Cononie said.

Equipped with the Homeless Voice ambulance stock full of warm essentials, NBC6 followed them as they went from Davie to Hollywood, stopping to help every homeless person they found and giving out blankets, socks, gloves and other items.

“Wind chill says 45 tonight, I’d say knock another 10 off if you’re homeless and sick, so we’ve had people die in South Florida from cold weather before,” Cononie said.

Debbie Espinosa has been doing this work for three years. She always makes sure she has a specific item for the women she encounters.

“I get to handle all of the feminine hygiene products,” she said.

In Miami-Dade, the Homeless Trust is conducting a manual street count, the first one since HB 1365 was enacted prohibiting unauthorized public sleeping and public camping in Florida.

“We think our numbers are down we’ve been very aggressive at standing up new shelter beds, we’re in the process of standing up a navigation center, we’ve been aggressive on housing,” said Ron Book, Miami-Dade Homeless Trust Chairman.

As the temperatures continue to drop, cold weather shelters from Broward to Miami-Dade could fill up, which is why the efforts underway now to ensure more people can stay somewhere warm are crucial to protecting the most vulnerable.

“We’re optimistic that between now and Saturday, we’ll take a lot more. Saturday will be a lot colder,” Book said.

On Thursday, the Homeless Trust said it was able to place 120 people in a cold weather shelter in Miami-Dade.