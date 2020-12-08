Colder Weather Arrives in South Florida With Low Temps Dropping Further

South Florida will need to bundle up for the next few days thanks to the latest cold front bringing quite the drop in temperatures across the area.

The front is now well south of us and the area is feeling it, looking at widespread 50s early Tuesday rivaling what we saw a little earlier this month. Humidity will be way down too, so forget about clouds and rain.

Highs will claw their way into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday afternoon, more than ten degrees below average.

Temperatures will be even cooler early Wednesday with widespread 40s. These numbers will rival what the area saw in late February and early March of 2020. Highs will once again remain below 70.

South Florida can expect a big warming trend beginning Thursday with lows climbing back to 50 and highs eclipsing 70 degrees. The area will be back to the 80s for highs and upper-60s for lows by the weekend - spot on average for this time of the year.