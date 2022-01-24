Coldest Temperatures in Over a Year Across Parts of South Florida Monday

South Florida is feeling the chill Monday morning with some of the coldest weather that has been seen in over a year.

Miami's low temperature of 48 degrees was its lowest since December 26, 2020 while Fort Lauderdale's 46 degrees was its lowest temperature since February 4, 2021. After widespread 40s to start the day, we will push into the mid-60s Monday afternoon.

This is still well below average with typical highs in the mid-70s. Despite the chill in the air, we will see almost no clouds.

Our warming trend starts Tuesday although the morning will still be a bit fresh. Look for morning mid-50s and then seasonable mid-70s to finish.

A weak front will spread a few showers our way late Tuesday and Wednesday, but don't expect much of a cool down. Highs will stay pretty steady Wednesday through Friday with morning numbers in the 60s and highs in the 70s.

A stronger front will bring a real cool-down to South Florida once again this weekend. Lows back to the 50s (possible 40s in the suburbs) and highs in the upper-60s to near 70.