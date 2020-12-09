Coldest Temperatures Since February Wake Up South Florida on Wednesday

South Florida is feeling downright frigid to start the day Wednesday - but if you aren't a fan of the cold weather, you may not have to wait long for a change.

It was a chilly start to the day as widespread 40s took over, with Pompano Beach having the lowest recorded temperature at 47 degrees and both Miami and Fort Lauderdale having their lowest temps since February 28th.

Frost advisories are in play around Lake Okeechobee and points north with freeze warnings for northern Florida. Super low humidity and a north wind will bring tons of sunshine in the afternoon as highs push into the upper 60s, still more than ten degrees below average.

With the cold weather, first responders are urging residents to make sure their heaters are safely operated and turned off when not in use - something amplified when a space heater caused a house fire in the city of Miami late Tuesday night that displaced eight people inside the home.

Our warming trend kicks into high gear starting tomorrow as lows return to 50 with highs in the 70s. By the time we hit the weekend we are back to normal. Highs in the low-80s with lows in the mid-upper 60s. We keep rain chances low right through Sunday.