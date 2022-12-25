Coldest Weather in Months Arrives in South Florida for Christmas Day

Just in time for Christmas Day in South Florida, Santa may have brought the area a gift not welcome by everyone: the coldest weather in months.

Parts of Miami-Dade and Broward had lows in the 40s, with Miami having a low of 48 degrees while inland regions like West Kendall had a low of 47 degrees. Fort Lauderdale had a low of 46 degrees, which was lower than what the area saw Saturday morning where low temperatures reached 48 degrees.

Christmas afternoon will be cloudy, breezy and chilly with highs only up to 56 degrees and feels-like temps in the 40s most of the day.

Monday morning will be cold again at 48 degrees and the afternoon gets up to 68 degrees before temps start rising quickly all week, ending at a record-setting 84 degrees by New Year’s Eve next Saturday.