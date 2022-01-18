Coldest Weather of the Season Tuesday Across Parts of South Florida

Parts of South Florida are feeling the chill Tuesday with the coldest temperatures of the season - but the cooler weather could be leaving the area sooner rather than later.

Some locations saw the coolest temperatures early Tuesday with 40s and 50s across the region. Fort Lauderdale had its coldest low of the season at 52 degrees as light winds and bright sunshine will make for a pleasant day and afternoon even as temperatures struggle to get out of the 60s.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

We could see one more round 50s early Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Winds will slowly shift to the east and then southeast this week and you'll notice the difference by the end of the week.

Morning temperatures will snap back to the mid-60s with highs near 80. Humidity will return as well with a few showers possible as early as Thursday.

Spotty to scattered showers will remain in the forecast through the weekend with seasonable numbers on tap. Another cool down is expected Sunday into Monday.